From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Niger State Beach Soccer Association in collaboration with the Nigeria Beach Soccer, has concluded arrangement to inaugurate its beach soccer team as well hold a three days capacity building seminar of the beach soccer development in Nigeria.

Chairman of Niger state chapter of the association, Mallam Aliyu Umar Agaie, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Agaie explained that, the seminar which will kick off on the 27th of January, will end on the 29th of the same month.

According to him, “ the theme of this seminal are , ‘ the prospects and benefits of beach soccer and its attendant challenge towards youths and social developments. While the sub theme is ‘ train the trainers, the teachers of beach soccer laws of the game and its practices”.

Agaie disclosed that, the ceremony, which would start 10 am daily with the inauguration of the state beach soccer ,would also include four beach soccer teams competition at the Habibu Shuaibu sport complex, Okada road, Minna, Niger state.