From John Adams, Minna

The Chairman of Shiroro local government area of Niger State, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba has raises the alarm over the safety of 13 members of his family, including his elder brother and 30 others who were abducted from Chibani in Shiroro local government area of the state 46 days ago.

The fear of the Chairman was further heightened by the recent onslaught by gunmen on communities within the local government, the latest being the massacre of about 37 people in Nakurna and Wurukuhi communities while working in their farms.

The entire Nakuruna community and their food barns were completely razed down by the gunmen in what could be described as a reprisal attack.

Recalled that gunmen numbering over 50 and riding on motorcycles, stormed Chibani in November 27th last year and abducted about 50 members of the community, including 13 family members of the Council Boss.

Seven of the abductees were set free as the motorcycles that were brought by the gunmen could not transport all of them. The 13 family members of the Council boss were however not lucky as the gunmen whisked them away.

Barely one week after their abduction, the gunmen placed a demand of N60million as ransom for the release of the only 13 members of his family, but the amount was later reduced to N57million and two motorcycles.

Speaking to Daily Sun in Minna on Friday, the Council Chairman said he is worried over the safety of his family members and the others 30 villagers still being held captive because of the recent mass killing in the area by the gunmen.

According to him, “I am really worried about their safety because they (gunmen) are already accusing me of sending local vigilantes to come and kill them. They insisted that I must pay the N57million and two motorcycles before they will release my People.

“I just spoke to them yesterday (Thursday) and they told me that I should bring the money to them in the nest one week. They even told me to bring the money and the two motorcycles to them at Gwagwada in Chukun local government area of Kaduna state”, he added.

He pointed out that razing the money to secure the release of the people is a serious concern to him, adding that “where will I get the money from. I am really confused, I don’t know what to do but the unfortunate thing is that the gunmen are not ready to listen to anybody”.