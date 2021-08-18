From John Adams, Minna

The Niger state new Commissioner of Police, Monday Bala Kuryas has given the assurance that the abducted children of the Tanko Salihu Islamiyya school in Tegina will soon be rescued.

The Commissioner of Police said the state government has signified it readiness to support the security agents in the state to ensure the rescue of the children who have spent about 80 days in their abductor’s den.

Speaking to newsmen in Mariga local government area of the state during his ongoing familiarization and moral boosting visit to Police Mobile and Special Forces camps in some flashpoints across the state, the Police Boss disclosed that “intelligence is on and the security agencies in the state are doing their best to locate where the children are and rescue them.

“The children will be released very soon. Intelligence is everywhere, we are doing our best in trying to locate where these children are and by the grace of God, I can assure you that they will be rescued soon.

The Commissioner of Police who said his statewide tour of Mobile and police special forces camps across the state is to acquaint himself with the security challenges in the state, maintained that both the state government and the security agencies will do everything to see the release of these children.

Despite the security challenges in parts of the state, the Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the security architecture in the state, adding that the state government and his predecessor had done their best to reduce terrorism, banditry and other criminal activies to its barest minimum.

“I am happy with the security architecture of the state. The state has done a lot to see that these violent crimes are reduced to the barest minimum.

“I have checked the security architecture of the state and I intend to improve upon what my predecessor had done. That is why I have embarked on this tour of duty to check my tactical team and to know the terrain of the state.”

Kuryas who has so far visited a number of police camps in Zugeru, Tegina, Mariga, and Kontagora, urged the men on ground to redouble their efforts in combating banditry, terrorism and other violent crime in the areas.

“We need redouble our efforts and be professional and be alert. We know that these areas has serious insecurity challenges of terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes, so we expect high level professionalism and no indiscipline. Be alert always” , he told them.

While soliciting the collaboration of other sister security agencies in the war against armed bandits, he urged his men to collaborate with other security agencies and the community in other to achieve the desire results.

“You know that today policing is not only about police alone, or only security agencies, it also involves community policing, it is intelligence driven. We expect that we collaborate to provide adequate security”.

The Commissioner of Police assured the special forces that their welfare would be given the utmost attention as the state government is working to improve their welfare and provide other logistics to enable them carry our their duties effectively.

The Commissioner of Police is being accompanied in the tour by the state Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mallam Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji and other top police officer from the command.