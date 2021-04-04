From John Adams, Minna

Worried by the killing of five soldiers and a mobile policeman by gunmen in Alawa in Hiroshima Local Government Area of Niger State on Thursday, the senator representing Niger East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has advised Nigeria’s security agencies on the need to adopt new strategies to fight insurgencies and banditry now prevailing in parts of the country.

Senator Sani Musa, whose five out of nine local government areas in his Niger East senatorial district are under siege by bandits, said despite the efforts of the security agencies in the war against insurgency and banditry, the situation seemed to be worsening day by day.

The lawmaker in an Easter message to the people of his constituency, a copy which was made available to our correspondent in Minna, pointed out that in the last five years, the people of his constituency had lost count of those killed by bandits. According to him, “the government must come up with a new approach to address the security challenges in my constituency and the country in general.”

Sani Musa while lamenting the killing of the five soldiers and mobile policeman when armed bandits invaded their camp at about 2:00am on Thursday, expressed worries that the nation was losing too many of its trained personnel to bandits and even the Boko Haram elements, stressing the need for the top echelon of the armed forces should to restrategise to protect their soldiers and other security agents.