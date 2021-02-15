From John Adams, Minna

The Senator Representing Niger East Senatorial District in Niger state, Alhaji Sani Musa has given the assurance that the Banditry activities in some parts of the state will not hampered the ongoing All Progressive Congress (APC) membership card revalidation and registration exercise.

He said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure that all the Banditry pruned communities across the four local government areas in his constituency are not left out in the revalidation and registration exercise.

The Senator spoke on Sunday shortly after revalidating his membership of the party at the Ungwan Galadima ward, poling unit 001 in Paiko, the headquarters of paikoro local government area of the state.

Senator Sani Musa though admitted that the security challenges in parts of the state is worrisome, the government is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that the situation is brought under control to stop the ongoing wanton distraction of lives and property.

Speaking on the significance of the ongoing membership revalidation and registration exercise, the lawmaker pointed out that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will use the exercise to strengthen its stronghold in the country, targeting 100 million new members by 2023.

According to him, “APC is very solid in Niger state and we are going to continue making it solid. We are showing Nigerians that APC is a transformational party. we knew that we have registered members and we also knew that coming 2023 we need new members.

“We are looking at registering about 100 million Nigerians into APC during this membership revalidation and registration exercise which means victory for APC at all times, especially come 2023”.

He assured that there will be no discrimination in the exercise adding that anybody that is interested in joining the party will be registered.

He said, “I want to assure the people of Niger state that there will be no other party in the state. I can assure you also that all the groups that make up APC in Niger state are consolidating themselves to become one. I want to advise you, if you have not registered, go and registered with APC and we will give every person the opportunity to vie for what he wants”.

He commended Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state who is also the Chairman of the APC National Registration and Revalidation Membership Committee, for a job well done by making the exercise very transparent and recording huge successes.