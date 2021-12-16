From John Adams, Minna

The Abductors of over 55 people from Zagzaga community in Munya local government area of Niger state have agreed to collect N5million ransom for the release of 55 people abducted from the community barely a month ago.

The bandits had a week ago rejected the N5million pledged to them by the community for the release of their loved ones, insisting that the community must pay N1million for each of their victims.

Recalled that the armed bandits struck in a midnight raid on Monday, 22nd November, 2021, and abducted well over 55 people from the community, including nursing mothers and their children while two people were also killed in that night invasion.

Eight people, including four women and four men have managed to escaped from captivity, 55 others are still being held in the bush, including women and children.

Rejecting the N5million earlier, the bandits were said to have told the villagers that they had farm enough this year to be able to pay the ransom.

However a source close to Zagzaga community told Daily Sun on phone Wednesday that the community has been able contribute some amount of money but unable to raise the N5million and therefore appealing to the government and political appointees from the area to assist the community.

“Since our people were abducted, the community has being trying to contribute some money but we can not raise this N5million because we can not even go to our farm to harvest our produce.

“Many people have left the community and are staying in towns and villages with their relations. Nobody goes to the farm any longer not to talk of harvesting farm produce to sell to be able to raise this money”, a youth in the community told the Daily Sun.

Although the state government has owed never to negotiate ransom with armed bandits any longer, the community said no amount will be too small to assist them secure the release of their loved ones.

“Even though we heard that the government said it will not negotiate or pay any ransom to bandits, we are appealing to all well to do individuals in the state, especially our political leaders to come to our aids, no matter how small”.

According to our source, since there is no any efforts from anywhere towards securing the release of their people, the community said they no have choice but to look for the money and pay the ransom and have their loved ones released.

“Our women and children are suffering in the bush under this hash harmattan weather. Nobody is making any towards securing the release of these people and we can not leave them there forever, so we have no choice than look for money and pay the ransom.

“We are not saying they should give us the N5million but assist the community no matter how little, nobody is talking about rescuing these people so the only option is for the community to look for this money”, he submitted.

