From John Adams, Minna

There was an easy calm in the camp of armed Bandits in Shiroro local government area of Niger state during the week following a summarily execution of one of their ingenious members, suspected to be a son of village head (name withheld) in the area.

The deceased Boy popularly refers to as Katako, and indigent of Shiroro local government, is one of the notorious members of the gunmen who help them to navigate nooks and crannies of the areas.

It was gathered that Katako also provide the bandits with information on the movement of security Agents and victims to kidnap before he met his death after he was accused of a sell out by the bandits.

According to a reliable source close to the village (name withheld), Katako was accused of opting out of an operation which eventually led to the killings of scores of the bandits by the Joint Security TaskForce two weeks ago at Chibani in Shiroro local government.

He was therefore suspected to be in the know of the ambush by the security Agents, hence he decision to opt out of the operation where they suffered severe casualties.

It was gathered that three days after the incident, the gunmen followed him to his father’s house where they picked him and took him to their camp and shot him.

The body was later released to the family for burial but this did not go down well with the father who before now was being accused by the villagers of having hand in the bandits activities in the area, as he went to the bandits camp to demand explanations on why the son was executed.

Angered by the protest from the deceased father, the gunmen ordered him to go and exhumed the body of his son and keep it until their Boss listen to his complains before he can be buried.

The bandits commander was said to have told the village head that his son betrayed them after he had benefited immensely from them, and threatened to allow his body rot away without a proper burial.

The village Head who later resorted to begging, was later allowed to go and bury his son.

“Nobody sympathizes with him because the villagers believed that he knows about the activities of the bandits and other Terrorists in our area since his son was among them. We have complained to the higher authorities about the village Head but nothing was done”, our source said.

Meanwhile the Niger state police command, says it has Neutralized no few than seven suspect bandits in Kumbashi village, Mariga local government area of the state.

The police said the gunmen were killed by the force tactical Team with the combined efforts of the local vigilantes in the area after a fierce gun battle, while others escaped into the forest with bullets injuries.

The Police in a statement by the Command Public Relation Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said “tactical teams and local vigilante/hunters stationed at Kumbashi town engaged the bandits in a shootout, and seven of the hoodlums were neutralized while others escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries”.

Wasiu in the statement however disclosed that two members of the local vigilante group sustained bullet wounds and were taken to Kontagora General Hospital for treatment.