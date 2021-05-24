From John Adams Minna

Bandits in the early hours of Monday, stormed Gauraka town in Tafa local government area of Niger state and kidnapped not less than 12 residents.

The armed bandits, in their usual manner, shot sporadically on arrival in the community as they went from house to house picking their victims and taking them to unknown destination.

A source close to Gauraka told our correspondent that the incident happened at about 7.30am.

Following the development hundreds of Youths and other villagers have poured out on the road blocking the ever busy Abuja- Suleja – Kaduna highway thereby preventing free flow of traffic on both sides of the road.