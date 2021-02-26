From John Adams, Minna

As the Government and People of Niger state await the release of the 27 students of Government Science Collage Kagara, abducted over a week ago, no fewer than five people have been killed, among them a graduate of the Federal College of Education Kontagora when bandits numbered over 100 invaded Angwar Mahogi in the Kusherki district and Rafingora towns of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state.

Eight Others were also abducted and taken into hiding by the bandits in the attack that occurred on Thursday afternoon at about 2:00pm.

The name of the slain graduate at Angwar Mahogi was given as Dauda Daniel while one of those killed at Rafingora was named as Mohammed Nura.

According to source close to the community, Dauda Daniel had already fixed his wedding for the 6th of next month before he met his death in the bandits.

Our source gave the names of those kidnapped at Rafingora as Asmau Kafaya, Namaza Audu, Nahima Musa, Yahuza Magaji and Safiyanu Rafingora.

The Bandits arrived the community in a commando like manner, riding on over 30 motorcycles and shot sporadically to scare the villagers. It was a result of running for their lives that the deceased were hit by bullets.

Our source also disclosed that several cattle were rustled from the communities during the raids which lasted for close to three hours without any resistance.

In a usual manner, it was gathered from the community that a helicopter was seen hovering in the sky throughout the period of the attack, apparently giving protection to the bandits.

A top government official who preferred anonymity confirmed the story but the police are yet to issue any statement on this latest development that occured in the same local government area where 42 persons including 27 students were abducted 10 days ago and are still in captivity.

Efforts to secure the release of the victims has not yielded any fruitful dividend.

This latest attack came barely 24 hours after the state government began the gradual withdrawal of local vigilantes as part of the conditions given by the bandits for the release of the abducted school children, and road to a possible peace in the area.