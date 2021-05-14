From John Adams, Minna

The ongoing Military operation in forests and other bandits hideout in Niger state is beginning to yield result with the arrested of one the most notorious bandits leaders terrorizing communities across three local government areas of the state.

The Bandits leader, popularly refers to as Jack Bros Yellow was arrested from one of the forests between Shiroro and Rafi local government during the operation which the Army has being silence about because of the activities of informants.

Although the Army is yet to confirm or made the arrest public, a source close to one the communities told our correspondent that the arrest of Jack Bros Yellow has reduced the activities of the bandits in the area in the last one week as other members of the gangs have gone under hiding.

According to our source, “Jack Bros Yellow is the leader of one of the three groups of bandits that are operating around Shiroro, Rafi and Munya local government area.

“He, Jack Bros Yellow is among of those who asked some communities to pay N3million for peace to reign but when the money was paid, the other gang leaders shortchanged him and his Boys came and kidnapped about nine women from Galape village after Galkogo, Shiroro local government in January this year.

“He demanded ransom of N10million for the release of those women and they are still under his custody since that January 5th until his arrest last week, but we are yet to see the women”, he added.

It was gathered that Jack Bros Yellow also has a link with some bandits groups in Zamfara where he keeps victims if ransom is not paid on time.

Meanwhile a house wife was on Thursday kidnapped and gang raped by group of armed bandits in Suna village, Shiroro local government area.

The woman, name withheld, had left an IDP camp in zumba to go and get some food stuff when the bandits, five of them, took her to a nearby bush and raped her one after another to a point of death before abandoning her.

She was later picked up from the bush and brought to Minna General hospital where she is currently receiving medical attention.