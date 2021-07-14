From John Adams, Minna

Armed bandits numbering about 18 have invaded Angwar Rimi in Guna District in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, killing one person and abducted five others in an early morning attack.

The bandits who stormed the village in nine motorcycles, according to a source close to the village, also rustled 32 cows from the village.

The attack which was the third in one week on the village occurred on Wednesday at about 2;00 am morning. Two previous attacks on Monday and Tuesday were not successful before coming well prepared on Wednesday.

Two youths in the village sustained gunshot injuries during the attack and were rushed to the Wushishi general hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the village head of Rafin Gora in the district, Alhaji Sallau Bangui Danladi, said despite complaints to the security Agents after the two unsuccessful attacks, nobody came to their rescue before the Wednesday invasion.

He identified the victim that was killed by the bandits as Hamza Boka, describing him as a ‘dedicated and a dependable promising young man loved by all.’

The royal father said that the bandits also compelled the abducted five villagers to help in moving the rustled cows away.

According to him, ‘the gunmen had earlier made two failed attacks on the same village on Monday and Tuesday nights before coming back Wednesday more prepared.’

He appealed to the Niger State Commissioner of Police and the Brigade Commander in the state to establish an operational base in the area.

A witness who pleaded anonymity however told our correspondent that the bandits have been coming and leaving the village through one route for the past three consecutive days now without any resistance.

According to him, ‘on Monday 22 bandits came using 11 motorcycles while 18 of them came on nine bikes on Tuesday. It is unfortunate that we do not have police and other security agencies to protect us”

