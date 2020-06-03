John Adams, Minna

Tractia Nigeria limited, handling the construction of 16.5 kilometers Erena road in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, has abandoned site, blaming insecurity in the area as its reason.

Three weeks ago, 30 heavily armed men, stormed the construction site in daytime and took away Abubakar Ibrahim Jibrin, a staff of the Niger State Ministry of Works and three staff of Triacta construction company in Erena.

The series of negotiations between the gunmen and the company has not yeilded positive result, leaving the captives in the custody of their abductors since three weeks now.

The abductors had earlier demanded N1billion ransom for the release of their victims but later reduced it to N700million.

The construction company therefore believed that the safety of its workers were no longer guaranteed in the area which has been under siege of bandits in the past five years.

The company also accused the government of insensitivity to the security situation in the area, since the escalation of banditry in the area, making it unsafe for any business activities .

According to one of the staff of the company who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, the government should be blamed for not doing enough to rescue the kidnapped workers.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello while reacting to the abduction in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, two weeks after the incident, vowed to rescue the victims alive, and the gunmen arrested.

However as at the time of filing this report, victims were yet to regain their freedom. The company believed that the government was paying lip service to the release of its staff.