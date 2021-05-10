From John Adams, Minna

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar (rtd), has denied having any link with armed Bandits and any other terrorists group in Niger state, describing such reports as “false and unfounded” and fake news.

The Former Head of State in a statement in Minna by his media aid, Dr. Yakubu Suleiman alleged that some selected online media had linked him to a purported arrested helicopter supplying food and weapon to bandits in parts of the stare.

General Abdulsalami in the statement disassociated himself from such “a heinous crime that is unbecoming of any patriotic citizen”, stressing that ordinarily, he would have ignored such spurious reports but has to set the record straight.

General Abdulsalami maintained that “This kind of fake news has the potential of aggravating the already tense security situation in the Country and should not be condoned”.

He expressed regret how individuals can be so callous to peddle such news and smear the image and character of people, adding that “I urged Nigerians to ignore such treacherous acts and to be careful With the kind of information they dish out and share on Social Media”.

He further urged Nigerians to continue to work and pray for enduring peace in Nigeria, saying that no nation can attain greatness with peace and security of lives and property.

Meanwhile the Nigerian state Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has declared a special weekly prayer session across the eight Emirate councils in the State to seek God’s intervention to end insecurity in the State.

Governor Bello who flagged off the special prayers session which had in attendance, Islamic Scholars, state Government officials, traditional leaders as well as other stakeholders at the central mosque in Minna, said there is the urgent need to seek God’s intervention in the security situation in the state, and country in general.

The special prayer led by the Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, Mallam Ibrahim Isah Fari also featured recitation of some verses from the Holy Qur’an and supplications for God’s intervention in security challenges confronting the Nation.

Speaking to Journalists shortly after the prayers, Governor Bello re-iterated the need for all and sundry not to relent in fervent prayers to God Almighty even as he disclosed that the state and federal governments are not leaving any stone unturned towards ending security challenge in state.

The Governor noted that significant progress is being achieved in restoring normalcy to some troubled areas in the state, explaining that the prayer session will continue even after Ramadan fast.

“We encourage everyone, every stakeholder, every person to support the effort of the state and Federal Governments with prayers, and with God, I believe anything is possible,” he said.