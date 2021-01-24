From John Adams, Minna

Worried by the unending activities of the armed bandits in the state which have claimed hundreds of lives and rendered thousands homeless, the Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has advocated stiffer penalty for both the bandits, kidnappers and their informants.

He said the need for a stiffer penalty for the criminals has become necessary if the war against those involved in those heinous crimes must be won.

The governor made the call in Minna on Friday when he swore-in the new Chief Judge of the state, Justice Aisha Buwari at the council chamber, Government House.

He pointed out that the state and the country in general had lost both lives and property to armed banditry in recent time, and believed that it was now time to come up with a stiffer penalty to stop this “crime against humanity.”

According to him, “we lost people on daily bases due to banditry activities in the state and all over the country. My prayer is that the judiciary and the legislature will come up with a stiffer penalty for bandits and kidnappers, especially the informants.

“It has come to our notice that most of those heinous crimes are being committed in conjunction with members of the communities who act as their informants,” adding that, “in most cases they are the ones that invite the bandits.

“So, we are seriously and strongly suggesting that both the kidnappers, bandits and informants should have the same punishment. Without the informants, the banditry activities will not strive.