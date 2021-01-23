From John Adams, Minna

Worried by the unending activities of the armed bandits in the state which has claimed hundreds of lives and rendered thousands homeless, the Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has advocated for a stiffer penalty for both the bandits, kidnappers and their informants.

He said the need for a stiffer penalty for these criminals has become necessary if the war against those involved in these heinous crimes must be won.

The Governor made the call in Minna on Friday when he sworn-in the new Chief Judge of the state, Justice Aisha Buwari at the council chamber at the government house.

He pointed out that the state and the country in general have lost both lives and property to armed banditry in recent time, and believed that it is now time to come up with a stiffer penalty to stop this “crime against humanity”.

According to him, “We lost people on daily bases due to Banditry activities in the state and all over the country. My prayers is that the judiciary and the legislature will come up with a stiffer penalty for Bandits and kidnappers, especially the informants.

“It has come to our notice that most of these heinous crimes are being committed in conjunction with members of the communities who act as their informants”, adding that, “in most cases they are the ones that invite the bandits.

“So we are seriously and strongly suggesting that both the kidnappers, the bandits and the informants should have the same punishment. Without the informants, the Banditry activities will not strive, in my own opinion the informants are more dangerous”, he added.

Governor Bello maintained that these people have not only deprived the people of their livelihood, they have equally deprive the people of their lives, stressing that “the time has come for us to have a stiffer measure against these people”.

He therefore promised to seek the cooperation of the state assembly in order to come up with the necessary step to take, saying that “I hope and pray that the judiciary will execute whatever amendments that are being made to the existing law. These kidnaping and armed Banditry must stopped for the overall interest of the society”.

Speaking shortly after being sworn in, the new Chief Judge, Justice Aisha Bwari promise a total reform in the judicial system in the state, especially the criminal justice, admitting that most of our laws are obsolete.