From John Adams, Minna

The Niger state Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has assured both foreign and local investors willing to invest in the state of their safety despite the growing security challenges in parts of the state.

Although the governor acknowledged that the current security challenges bedeviling the state has remained a great concern to the government, everything is being done to address the situation, and therefore urged investors to take advantage of the business potential abound in the to come and invest.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mary Noel Berje in a statement quoted the governor as saying this during the UNLOCK AFRICA sideline investors meetings held at the Institute of Directors, 116 Pall Mall London, United Kingdom.

According to the statement, the governor with some members of his executive council was in London to engage investors willing to partner the state in many areas that would enhance rapid growth and development of the state.

The statement added that the governor who had fruitful discussions with several development partners and investors in the areas of agriculture, education, infrastructure, energy financing, mining and tourism among others, assured them that the government will provide a conducive environment for their businesses in the state.

The Governor acknowledged that partnership is key in making Africa and Niger state in particular an open business environment for the United Kingdom investors to come and invest, stressing that the state is a choice destination for global trade and investment opportunities going by it potentials.

He maintained that the state has the potentials to be major supplier of raw materials for agricultural products to factories but added that there is the need to add value to the available raw materials in the state through partnership with investors.

This the governor pointed out will increase the internally generated revenue and provide job opportunities for the unemployed in the state.

The governor’s assurance is sequel to fears expressed by some of these investors over the security challenges bedeviling some parts of the country which the Governor allayed their fears assuring them that it will soon be a thing of the past.

According to the statement, some of the companies the Governor met at the sideline of the Unlock Africa investment meeting includes ACM group for project funding, Aspuna Group for Agro sector, UCL Energy Group Ltd for Infrastructures, Katzenber Ltd for project financing structure and Eagle Scientific Ltd for Education.

