John Adams, Minna

Worried by the worsening security situation in the state, the Niger state House of Assembly on Tuesday, summoned the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, to appear before it to explain why the government has failed to address the incessant bandit attacks across the state.

Also summoned to appear before it, is the state commissioner of Police, Mallam Adamu Usman to come and explain why very security arrangements have failed to yield any results.

The lawmakers however asked the Police commissioner to immediately redeploy all the Divisional Police Officers across.

The decision to summon the governor follows a motion by member representing Rafi Constituency, Honorable Abdullahi Magani (APC) calling on the executive arm of Government to find a lasting solution to banditry attacks in Rafi local government area.

According to Magani, the attacks are getting out of hand and the lives of the people are at risk urging the House of Assembly to impress on the federal and state government to intervene in bringing lasting solution to the banditry attacks across the state.

The Legislators who expressed dismay over the escalation of Banditry activities since November 2019 where several Ives have been lost, many others Kidnapped and thousands displaced, said that the state government had done nothing to stop the insecurity.

The legislators were unanimous in condemning the government for paying lip service to fighting insecurity in the state, pointing out that the government owed the people some explanations.

The member representing Gurara Constituency, Honorable Binta Mamman (APC) berated the government for its insincerity in its response to combating insecurity in the state, stressing that if the issue is not addressed, it would overwhelm everyone in the state.

She wondered why the government will expend hundreds of millions on combating the spread of COVID-19 but pay less attention to the security challenges in parts of the state.

“I do not know why the government is spending a lot of money on COVID-19 and we are not taking this security issue seriously, I can’t understand”, she queried.

Also in his contribution, member representing Bosso Constituency, Honorable Malik Madaki Bosso (APC) said that it is the responsibility of any reasonable government to protect the lives and property of the people, adding that “but this is not what is happening in Niger state”.

He added that the government is not serious in its war against the bandits and therefore insisted that the Governor should appear before the house to explain to the Legislators, who are the representatives of the people, on what the government has done towards combating the incessant attacks.

According to him, “The Governor should appear and tell Nigerlites because the people need to know what the government is doing regarding this. If that is not enough, I am ready to lead a protest to the government house so that the Governor will know that we are worried and tired of these attacks and his inactions.The Government is not serious about fighting banditry”, he submitted.

The member representing Agwara Constituency, Bello Ahmed Agwara said that it is high time the members take drastic measure as representatives of the people and ask the Governor to come forward and explain to the people what the government is doing about the deteriorating security situations in the state.

“As representatives of the people, we should stand firmly and do our job. We should not be afraid of anyone. We should be able to tell the government the reality of what the people are facing if they claim not to know.”