From John Adams, Minna

A Joint Security TaskForce, comprising the Soldiers, the Police, Civil Defense and the Vigilante have killed no fewer than 10 armed bandits and injured scores during a gun battle in Shiroro Local Government Area of the State.

The onslaught against the gunmen by the combined security agents also saw the recovery of about eight motorcycles belonging to the bandits which they had invaded the villages with.

The bandits had in their large numbers, and riding on motorcycles, invaded some villages in Gurumana community in Shiroro local government area of the state at about 8:30pm on Tuesday and operated for several hours before the Security Agents swooped on them.

According to a reliable source close to the community, the bandits whose main target was foodstuff and other valuables, on arrival in the community, move from one village to another, and searching house by house, dispossessing people of their belongings.

The operation, our source said lasted for several hours before the Security Agents responded to the distress call by the community and quickly mobilized to area and engaged the bandits in a gun battle which lasted for over three hours.

When the gun battle subsided at about 5:00am, the bodies of 10 of the bandits were discovered from the bush while blood stain were found along the bandits escape route, a sign that many escaped with gun injuries.

It was further gathered that two of the bandits were arrested by the security agents.

Meanwhile in another development, the Zone C Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Mallam Aminu Bobi has been abducted by gunmen in Bobi, Mariga local government area of the state.

The party Chieftain was abducted from his farm at about 9:30am on Saturday when he had gone to do some farm works. He was said to have gone to the farm alone despite the volatile nature of the area which has been under siege from armed bandits.

No ransom has been placed on the abducted Chairman by his abductors as no communication has been established with the family.

All attempts to confirm the development from the state Police Command could not yield any result as the Command’s Public Relation Officer, ASP Wasiu Biodun could not be reached for his comment.

