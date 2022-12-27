From John Adams, Minna

Donations have continue to pour in for the victims and relations of those affected by the bandits attacks in Vatsa, Gulu and Azza communities in Lapai local government area of Niger state, the latest being a N13.5million donation by the People Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the State, Alhaji Isah Liman Katigi.

The PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, accompanied by his Deputy Governorship Candidate, Mr. Samuel Gomna, members of his campaign council and party Chieftains visited the two communities affected by the bandits attacks where he commiserated with the People over the unfortunate attacks.

Alhaji Kantigi while presenting the cash gift to the victims across the two communities, also condoled those who lost their love ones and the injured currently recuperating at various health facilities in the local government.

A statement by the Director of Communications, PDP Campaign Council in the state, Mallam Yahaya Mohammed (sai Baba) quieted the gubernatorial candidate as saying that the cash donation was a token from his campaign council to help them pick their medical bills and to reduce their sufferings in the present hash economic condition, stressing that “if voted into power come 2023, this ugly security situation in parts of the state must addressed to give way for a meaningful development”.

Before visiting the communities, the Governorship Candidate had earlier paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Lapai, H.R.H Etsu Umaru Bago iii, where he told the monarch that he came to identify with the Emirate and the people over the continue attacks on innocent people.

He pointed out that the growing level of Insecurity in the state requires a strong commitment and political will to bring the situation under control, assuring that if given the mandate in 2023, “we will take the battle to these criminal elements for the overall development of the state.

“There is no society that can attain any level of development with the current security situation we have at our hands, and I strongly believed that with strong commitment and political will, the situation will be addressed”, he said.

Kantigi said, the plight of the people of the state often gives him sleepless night, and that is why he has captured adequate security, agriculture, infrastructure and improve welfare of the people in his manifestoes.

The Emir in his remark, thanked the Gubernatorial candidate for the visit and prayed for his success.P

Also the people of Gulu in their response promised to ensure total victory for the PDP in the coming elections.

It could be recalled that bandits in their numbers invaded the communities, killing a number of people, and abducted some medical personnel and their relatives from the Late General Mamman Jiya Vatsa general hospital, Gulu.

The attack led to the closure of the hospital by the state government as all the medical personnel deserted the community after the attacks.