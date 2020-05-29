John Adams, Minna

Following the escalation of Banditry activities across communities in Niger State, the state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has inaugurated a 15-man Community Policing Advisory Committee to check insecurity bedeviling parts of the State.

The Governor Sani Bello who inaugurated the committee in Minna on Thursday said the essence of

the Committee is to have a robust security system from the ward level, stressing that the war against all forms of Banditry activities in the state must be won.

“I believe that security controlled at the ward level will have a great impact with regards to the general security of the State. I am glad that this is happening now at a time we are faced with a lot of security challenges”, he said.

The inauguration of the committee is coming on heels of escalation of Banditry activities in parts of the state, the latest being the abduction of four construction works two weeks ago from site at Erena in Shiroro local government area of the state.

They are still being held by the Kidnappers who have demanded N700 million as ransom for the release of their victims.

The Governor pointed out that the best place to combat crime is at the grassroots level, adding that

“with the setting up of the Committee, things will improve security wise”.

He however cautioned the committee that those that will be recruited must be people with impeccable character, saying that the challenges facing the security outfits in the country today is the infiltration of bad eggs during recruitment which has jeopardized the war against criminal elements.

He pointed out that those selected as Committee members are people of proven integrity, and therefore expressed optimism that they will deliver in their assignment.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IG Abubakar Adamu, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Lawal Shehu of the Force Headquarters, Abuja said due to the professionalism of the IGP he has been successful in implementing the long awaited community policing initiative that has been on the pipeline for a long time.

The DIG said that the scheme is a collaboration with the Police, other security outfits, and the community to fight crime, with a view bringing it to the barest minimal.

He urged the Niger State government to take the Community Policing Initiative as its baby and ensure that the aim of establishing the scheme is achieved.

He then commended Governor Sani Bello for the prompt support he has accorded the Police Force towards its fight against crime in the State.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Usman who is the Chairman of the Committee noted that Community Policing is in partnership with communities in solving crime problems affecting them.

He pointed out that the State Community Policing Advisory Committee is the highest regulatory body in the State while sub+committees are: State Community Policing, Area Command Advisory, Local Government Community Policing, and the Divisional Community Policing.

The Committee has HRH. Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers Alhaji ABUBAKAR Yahaya as Co-Chairman who also assured that the committee will deliver in its assignment.