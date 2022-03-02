From John Adams, Minna

The Niger state government has said that over 200 gunmen have been neutralized across the state between Sunday and Wednesday.

The Commissioner for Local government and Internal Security, Mr. Emmanuel Umar disclosed this in Minna on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the update of security challenges in the state in the last 72 hours.

The Commissioner said the gunmen are all members of three notorious groups being led by Yellow Janbros, Katchala Aliyu and and Bello Tijur that have continued to Terrorized parts of the state.

Although he was not forthcoming on the number of villagers that have been killed by the gunmen within the same period, the Commissioner maintained that the communities people owned the Credits for this success that was recorded in the last 72 hours.

He also confirmed that two security agents lost their lives during the battle with the gunmen at different location, stressing that the success was recorded because of the new strategies abducted in her fight against the Terrorists.

He was however full of commendations for the people of the various communities where the successes were recorded, adding that “I salute our communities people for standing firm to defend their land”.

He equally commended the security agents for their resilience in the fight against the Terrorists, even though some of them have pay the supreme sacrifice at the end.

According to him, “the state government is now fully prepared for the Terrorists. Our new strategies is beginning to yield results, every Terrorists will henceforth pay for their action in the state”, he said.

It was however gathered that the gunmen met their Waterloo in communities around Lavun, Rafi, Kontagora and Mariga local government areas.

