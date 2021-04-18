From John Adams, Minna

The Niger state Police Command recorded a major breakthrough in its fight against Armed Bandits in the state on Saturday with the killing of six bandits during a gun battle in Garkogo, Shiroro local government area of the state.

A number of the bandits were said to have also escaped with serious billets wound, leaving behind their motorcycles.

The bandits were said to have defied the Ramadan fast to lunch an attack on some villages around Garkogo but met their Waterloo in the hand of the Mobile Policemen who had laid ambush for them on receiving information about their operation.

The mobile Policemen were those stationed at Garkogo town after ceaseless attacks on the people by the bandits in recent time.

The bandits were said to have shot and killed a villager before the Policemen engaged them in a fierce gun battle at about 3:30 in the morning on Saturday.

This is one of the major success recorded by the Joint Security TaskForce in the state in the fight against armed bandits and other criminal elements in the state, it is coming barely three weeks after five soldiers and one policeman were killed in Allawa after the bandits attacked their base.

Although the police was yet to issue any statement on the latest development as at the time of filing this report, a source close to Garkogo community told our correspondent that four of the bandits were killed on the spot while bodies of two others were recovered from a farm in the afternoon, having died from bullets wounds.

According to our source, there was no any casualty on the side of the Policemen.