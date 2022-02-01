From John Adams, Minna

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Commissioner for Information Culture and Tourism in Niger state, Jonathan Vatsa has appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari to March his words with action over the security situation in Niger state, saying that the killings in parts of the state is worst than what the country experienced during the civil war.

Vatsa said the current security situation in the state is now beyond what the state government can handle in terms of equipment and resources, and therefore wants the President to genuinely come to the rescue of the people without further delay.

The former Commissioner who was reacting to the massacre of security agents, local vigilantes, unspecified number of villagers and the wanton destruction of properties of innocent villagers in Galadiman Kogo last week by gunmen in a statement in Minna on Tuesday, wondered if the President is playing politics with deployments of troops to the state, adding that “since he ordered military operations against the gunmen in the state, we are yet to see any significant change.

“I strongly appealed to Mr. President to as a matter urgency march his words with action and order the Military to flush out these enemies of the helpless villagers.

“The situation in Niger state is worst than what was experienced during the Nigerian civil war. In fact people didn’t die like they are being killed now during the war. It is time for Mr. President to stop playing politics with the security situation in Niger state”.

The former publicity secretary of APC in the state argued that no state government has the resources to cope with the kind of security challenges bedeviling Niger state, stressing “there can never be any meaningful development under the current situation in the state. No state has the resources to cope with this situation”.

Vatsa regretted that the masses who stood and voted for this government are the ones currently at the receiving end of the security challenges across the state, insisting that “we all know that the elites did not vote for this government. The masses were the ones that voted for us but unfortunately we can not protect them”.

According to him, the kind of votes President Buhari got from Niger state both in 2015 and 2019, no President has gotten it since 1999, “but unfortunately the state has nothing to show for it until the recent award of eight federal roads projects.

“The President should help us address this security challenges if that is the only thing he an do for the state. The state is under siege, the gunmen have changed our lifestyle in the state. Farmers can not go to their farms, students can not go to their schools and we can not travel freely within the state”, he submitted

