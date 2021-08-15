From John Adams, Minna

The Joint Security Task Force in Niger State has continued to record more successes in its renewed war against armed bandits resulting in the killing of 15 of them in overnight operation on Friday, in Iburo community in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Three of the bandits who wore military camouflage were also arrested while a number of them escaped with serious gunshot injuries.

The breakthrough came barely two weeks after the Joint Security Task Force neutralized no fewer than 10 bandits in Gurumana community in Shiroro LGA, and recovered about eight motorcycles.

A source close to the community told our correspondent on phone yesterday that this was the first time security agents could make their presence felt in Iburo community, one of the most notorious and epicenter of banditry in the local government.

According to him, local informants who provide intelligence to the bandits about the movement of security agents have made the war against the bandits extremely difficult in the area in recent time.

However, he noted that the confessional statements of a number of informants arrested by security operatives had made the ongoing offensive against the gunmen possible, and resulted in the successes recorded in the last two weeks.

He disclosed that the Joint Security Task Force laid ambush in the community for the bandits all through the night, defying the Friday night downpour before they were able to track the bandits down.

“As I speak with you now (yesterday morning), the bodies of the bandits killed are still littered in the bush, while those arrested have been taken into custody. The security agents are all out for the bandits this time around. Now the security agents are taking the fight to the bandits unlike before when they were being sold out to the bandits by informants, the latest offensive is yielding results”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Police Command has confirmed the release of the abducted APC Zonal Chairman in the state, Alhaji Aminu Musa Bobi by his abductors. The zonal chairman who regained freedom on Friday afternoon at about 3:30pm was kidnapped alongside his driver last week Saturday on his way to the farm in Bobi, Marisa Local Government Area of the state.