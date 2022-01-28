From John Adams Minna

The total war against gunmen in Niger state declared by the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello two weeks ago is beginning to yield positive result as Joint Security Taskforce has neutralized well over 70 gunmen in the last one week.

The Joint Security TaskForce which also comprises of special hunters in the state have equally intercepted over 500 animals, made up of about 274 cattle and 300 sheep.

The Joint Security TaskForce has intensified it operation in the forest at Galadiman- Kogo, Kusasu, Alawa and Erena communities in Shiroro local government and Kutchi, Zagzaga, Guni and Katarma in Munya local government area of the state.

The Commissioner of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar confirmed the ongoing operation when he spoke to newsmen in Minna on Thursday, saying that a number of the gunmen have met their Waterloo in the hands of the Joint Security TaskForce.

He pointed out that the recovery consisted of over 300 cows and over 200 sheep, adding many more are still being recovered as the gunmen are on the run.

All the animals, which were rustle by the gunmen, he said are being kept under the care of the Ministry of Livestock in the state, waiting for the owners to come forward to claim their animals

He disclosed that a number of the gunmen were heavily neutralized, some members of the Joint Security TaskForce were killed during the encounter with the gunmen.

while appreciating their sacrifice of the security men to the state and the country in general, the Commissioner assured that the government will take care of the families of the slain officers.

Mr Umar said the onslaught against the gunmen in the state will be a continuous exercise until the state is rid of all rustlers, kidnapping and other criminal elements.

A number of the gunmen were arrested during the gun battle, the commissioner however did not disclose the number of arrest made so far.

Recalled that after the massacre of over 30 villagers and burning of their houses by gunmen two weeks ago, the governor ordered a full scale war against them, describing their action as inhuman.

