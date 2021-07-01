By Chiamaka Ajeamo

Niger Insurance Plc has has paid over N1.15 billion claims to policyholders, its Managing Director, Edwin Igbiti, has said.

Igbiti also disclosed that the company is equally working on liquidating some of its real estate assets to further alleviate the plight of its policyholders.

Reacting to the recent publication in a national newspaper on the expulsion of some member insurers by the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), on allegation of them, failing to meet obligations to policyholders, Igbiti, promised that his firm will not relent in meeting customers’ expectations.

According to him, “in addition to meeting the commitment to our policyholders, we have created customer engagement forum to address customers’ complaints, which has been very effective in addressing concerns and enquires, especially, in the present status of the company and management initiatives.

“Our traction and achieved milestones were also communicated at various conferences and media parley held by the company.”

Niger Insurance, he promised, remains responsible and committed corporate organisation, while assuring the insuring public and all stakeholders that it will ensure all obligations especially, in the area of claims payments are met to the extent of its established liabilities and provision of insurance practices.

