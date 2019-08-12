John Adams, Minna

The Niger State government has ordered investigations into the auctioning of ministries vehicles by some immediate past commissioners and permanent secretaries to themselves.

About five immediate past commissioners and their permanent secretaries are said to be neck deep in the fraudulent transactions which saw the auctioning of Toyota Hilux van for as low as between N150,000 and N350,000 to themselves, friends and family members.

The acting Head of Service, Mallam Shuaibu Adamu Suleja, confirmed the setting up of the investigation committee by the government.

This he said was necessary to ascertain whether due process was followed or not for the auctioning of the government’s vehicles.

The decision of the government to probe the auctioning of these vehicles follows series of petitions by some “concern staff” of some of the ministries to the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello to protest what they called “unethical sales and auctioning of the vehicles by some immediate past commissioners and out going permanent secretaries” to themselves.