From John Adams Minna

The Nigerian Air Force has carried out multiple airstrikes on locations of armed bandits in Tshohon Kabula community in Munya local Government area of Niger State, killing an unspecified number of the bandits.

The bandits were said to be the remnants of those who engaged the state joint security task force in Gwada community of Shiroro local government area in a gun battle on Sunday evening where a number of them (Bandits) were killed.

It was gathered from a security source that the escaped bandits made a retreat to Tshohon Kabula through Zagzaga village where they usually converged after every attack.

According to a local source close to Tshohon Kabula, the airstrikes on the bandits’ location was carried out this morning (Monday) at about 9:00 am, leaving scores of them dead and several others managed to escape with various degree of injuries from the strikes.

It was gathered that on Sunday evening, the bandits in their stormed a suburb of Gwada community on their way to Egwa village for an undisclosed mission when the state joint security taskforce mobilized and engaged them in a fierce gun battle which lasted several hours.

According to a source close to Gwada community, it took a reinforcement of the joint security task force from Erena to be to overcome the bandits who were in large numbers.

Three of the joint security task force operatives were injured in the gun battle while the Shiroro local government Chairman, Hon Akilu Isyaku Kuta who ran into the bandits at Egwa on his way to the council headquarters in Kuta, escaped being killed by the bandits.

The escape of the Chairman is coming barely two days after his counsellor representing Allawa ward, Mallam Sale Yakubu was gunned down by the gunmen when he tried to escape after he ran into them on his to Allawa town.

It was reliably gathered from a source close to Zumba community that the security agents were put on alert for planned invasion by the bandits before the Sunday evening attack.

Both the state government and the police were yet to issue a statement on the latest attack at the time of this report.