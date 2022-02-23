From John Adams, Minna

The Niger state Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has set up a four man white paper Committee to critically look into the report of the State Judicial Commission of inquiry into the killings, abduction and injury in Maza-Kuka, Adogon Mallam, Kulho and environs with the view to ensuring justice is done.

The Governor in a brief ceremony on Wednesday at government house Minna, said no body has the right to kill another for whatever reason but added that lack of Justice and equity responsible to most Crisis among the people.

“No body has the right to take someone’s life for whatever reason”, adding that “As long as their is no justice there will be no peace”, he said.

He then directed the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane and State Attorney General Nasara Danmallam to ensure quick submission of the white report for justice to be done.

The white paper committee, according to the Governor, will be chaired by Dr Jonathan Wasa Permanent Secretary Youth, while Mohammed Wachiko, Permanent Secretary Investment and Ibrahim Bala Permanent Secretary Human Resources are to serve as members, Shafi’u Zakari Director, office of the Secretary to State Government is to be the secretary of the Committee.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry’s report was earlier submitted by its Chairman Justice Danladi Ahmed who said the Commission in the course of their assignment, received ten memoranda.

He disclosed that, “50 witnesses testified while 137 exhibit were admitted as evidence.”.

Justice Ahmed highlighted some of the Commission’s recommendations to include a Peace and Reconciliation Committee in Mashegu Local Government Area to engage with the residents of the affected communities with a view to to finding a lasting peace. .

Others are a total overhauling and proper organisation of the Vigilante Corps at the local level, and compensation for damages and losses be paid to victims of the attack

The commission also recommended that those suspected and identified in the attacks be handed over to the Commissioner of Police for further investigation and prosecution among others.

Justice Ahmed thanked the Governor and other relevant agencies for the tremendous support given to them to ensure the success of their assignment.

It would be recalled that Governor Sani Bello had on the 3rd of November, 2021 set up a Judicial Panel following conflicting reports on banditry attacks in Mazakuka, Adogon Mallam, Kulho among others communities in Mashegu local government area where several lives and property were lost as well as many abducted.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .