John Adams in Minna

The Niger State Police Command has raised an alarm over possible violence during the fourth coming November 30 local government election in the state.

The over four million people do the state will go to the polls on November 30 to elect chairmen and councillors for the 25 local governments and 274 wards in the state.

The police said its fears was informed by the level of violence that characterised the conduct of primary elections by some of the parties and their aspirants.

State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Adamu Usman told a Stakeholders Meeting in Minna at the Police Officers Mess on Thursday that during the parties primaries, 61 suspects were arrested from across the state and prosecuted for various electoral offences ranging from “aiding/ abetting political violence”.

Alhaji Adamu Usman named the local governments where the violence took place as Rijau, Rafi,Katcha, Paiko, and Tafa but did not disclose the outcome of the prosecution of those he said were arrested.

According to the Police Boss, “In Niger state during the 2019 general elections the police command recorded peaceful elections unfortunately during recent local government primary elections pockets of violence were recorded

“The desperation displayed by the aspirants and their thugs in the primaries is a warning signal that portends danger for the forthcoming local government election and therefore needs our collective commitment in this regard”

The police commissioner however warned all those concerned to “play the game according to the rules” because all the security organisations in the state ” are set to nip in the bud any attempt to foment trouble during the election”.

Alhaji Adamu Usman specifically told the youths ” not to allow themselves to be used by political gladiators for their political interests

“Parents should caution their wards against political violence as the security agencies will not hesitate in dealing decisively with persons or group of persons capable of disrupting the election”

Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission Alhaji Aminu Baba Alhaji assured the stakeholders that the electoral body will be transparent in the conduct of the election.