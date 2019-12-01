John Adams. Minna.

The All Progressive Party (APC) in Niger State has won 22 chairmanship positions out of 25, leaving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with one chairmanship victory while two local governments were declared inconclusive.

Announcing the results at Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC), in Minna on Sunday, the chairman, Alhaji Aminu Baba, said nine political parties participated in the just concluded local government elections.

According to him, 85 candidates participated in the chairmanship pools while 661 councillorship candidates contested the election across the 25 local government areas of the state.

Baba also said that the chairmanship election in Mashegu and Tara local governments were inconclusive.

Also declared inconclusive were six councillorship elections in six wards.

He, however, described elections as generally peaceful throughout the 25 local government areas of the state even as he commended the security agencies and the media for ensuring the violent free polls.

He gave the names of local government won by the APC as Bosso, Bida, Magama, Kontagora, Rafi, Suleja, Paikoro, Shiroro, Wushishi, Rijau, Edati, Katcha, Mokwa, Agaie, Mariga, Lavun, Lapai, Gurara, Munya, Agwara, Borgu, Chanchaga, while Gbako local government was won by the PDP.