John Adams In Minna

Worried by security reports of possible violence in the forthcoming local government elections in the state, the Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has warned politicians and political thugs intending to ferment trouble of any kind to have a rethink as the security agents have been put on alert to deal ruthlessly with such individuals or group.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, said there is the need for all political stakeholders to eschew bitterness and rancor in order to guarantee a free, fair and peaceful elections.

The governor’s warning is coming on the heels of a number of security reports of a possible violence during the election scheduled to take place next week Saturday, November 30.

The state police commissioner, Alhaji Adamu Usman had during a stakeholders interactive meeting in Minna last week ahead of the elections raised alarm over possible violence during the elections.

The Police Boss fear was informed by the level of violence that characterized the conduct of the primary elections by some political parties and their Aspirants.

But the governor while issuing the warning in Minna on Wednesday, stated that in every democratic election, there has to be a winner and a loser, stressing that all candidates in the forthcoming elections should be ready to accept the outcome.

According to him, “where they are dissatisfied with the out come, they should seek redress in the court of law rather than resort to violence”.

The Governor therefore called on all eligible voters in the state to come out without fear of molestation to exercise their civic responsibility and conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner in line with the electoral laws.

Governor Sani Bello assured that the state government will continue to improve on security in the state so as to protect the security of lives and property of the people before, during and after the elections.

He then directed the security agencies to collaborate and ensure that all eligible voters cast their votes without harassment and any form of intimidation adding that any form of electoral malpractice must be repelled.

He also used the opportunity to solicit the support of the electorate in voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, stressing that the ruling party will further expand its frontiers and enable it consolidates on the successes already attained.