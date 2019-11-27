John Adams, Minna

Concerned by the potential for violence in the forthcoming local government elections in the state, Niger Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has warned politicians and political thugs intent on causing trouble that security agents are on alert to deal ruthlessly with any disruption.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel Berje, advised political stakeholders to eschew bitterness and rancour in order to guarantee a free, fair and peaceful election.

Bello’s warning comes amid a number of security alerts of possible violence during the election scheduled to hold Saturday, November 30.

Niger Commissioner of Police Adamu Usman had during a stakeholders interactive meeting in Minna last week raised the alarm over possible violence during the elections.

The police chief’s fears had been informed by the level of violence that had characterised the conduct of the primary elections.

The Governor, while issuing the warning, stressed that all candidates in the forthcoming election should be ready to accept its outcome.

“Where they are dissatisfied with the outcome, they should seek redress in the court of law rather than resort to violence,” Bello said.

He encouraged eligible voters in the state to come out without fear of molestation to exercise their civic duty and conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner in line with electoral laws.

Governor Bello assured that the state government will continue to improve on security in the state, making sure to protect the lives and property of citizens before, during and after the election.

He directed security agencies to collaborate and ensure that eligible voters cast their votes without harassment or intimidation, demanding that any form of electoral malpractice be repelled.

The Governor also used the opportunity to solicit the support of voters in voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, promising that the ruling party will consolidates on its successes.