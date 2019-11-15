The Police Command in Niger says it is ready to provide adequate security for the conduct of the Local Government elections in the state scheduled for Nov.30.

It said the security arrangement will cover the 4,950 polling units in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Adamu Usman, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Minna on the preparedness of the command ahead of the polls.

Usman said that security agencies in the state were working together to ensure crisis-free elections, adding that an effective operational order on how to provide security across the state had been work out for implementation.

He said that the command had taken concrete security measures to ensure a peaceful political atmosphere before, during and after the elections.

” We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security before, during and after the elections across the 274 wards in the state,” he said.

“I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents of Niger that they can come out freely to exercise their franchise on Nov.30, without threat to lives and property,” he said.

The commissioner said the security measures put in place would enable eligible residents to participate in all electoral processes without any molestation.

He advised leaders of political parties in the state to prevail on their supporters to shun all forms of violence before, during and after the elections.

” We will not tolerate any act capable of bringing confusion as any person or groups found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted.

“ Ballot snatching will not be tolerated as the security measures put in place will adequately deal with such act,” he said. ( NAN)