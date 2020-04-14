John Adams, Minna

A councillor in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State has disappeared with relief materials meant for the people of his ward to ameliorate the hardship occasioned by the stay-at-home order of the government as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Councillor, whose identity and ward could not be ascertained as at the time of this report, is said to have made off with no fewer than 30 bags of grains meant as palliatives for the people of his ward.

The state COVID 19 task force, responding to the discovery, has declared the public official wanted.

The Chairman of the state COVID 19 task force and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, who confirmed the development, said the councillor was a member of a committee set up for the distribution of the grains to his community.

Matane, who gave details of the distribution of the palliative materials, pointed out that 10 bags each of rice, maize and millet were allocated to the 274 wards across the 25 local government areas of the state by the government.

According to him, “committees have been set up In each of the 274 wards in the state, which comprises of councillors, party chairmen, ward heads and religious leaders to monitor the distribution of the grains.”

Matane, expressing his disappointment over the attitude of the said local councillor, said security agents have been ordered to have him arrested for proper scrutiny.

He went on to assure that more grains will be distributed across the local governments based on the procedure outlined for the distribution across the state.