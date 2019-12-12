John Adams, Minna

Niger State has made provision for payment of N30,000 minimum wage to civil servants in the 2020 budget.

Commissioners for Planning,Mamman Musa and of Finance, Zakari Abubakar disclosed this while giving a breakdown of the budget in Minna, yesterday.

The commissioners said the implementation of the minimum wage will commence once the fiscal estimates of the budget is passed by the House of Assembly and assented to by the governor.

They, however, declined to give a specific date when the minimum wage payment would commence.

“This is the 2020 budget. Everything in the budget will be implemented in 2020. We are already paying N22,500, what we need now is N7,500, we have taken care of that in the budget. Resources will move from investment to ensure payment of the minimum wage,” Zakari said.

A breakdown of the budget showed that education was allocated the highest amount of N9.244 billion, followed by agriculture with N8.3 billion, health N6.3 billion, and water resources got N1.170 billion. The process that led to this budget was inclusive because town hall meetings were held, we ensured that what went into the budget reflects the wishes of the people,” Zakari said.