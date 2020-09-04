John Adams, Minna

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Mohammed Sani Musa, has described the invasion of Kagara town in Rafi local government area of the state by over 100 armed bandits on Wednesday as a declaration of war against the people of his constituency.

“This is a declaration of war against the people, I don’t believe that this is just bandits attack”, Sani Musa said while condemning the attack which left six people dead, several others injured and 12 abducted.

Senator Musa in a statement personally signed by himself, a copy which was made available to newsmen in Minna on Friday, described the continued onslaught by armed bandits on the innocent people of his constituency as barbaric and most unfortunate.

Senator Musa who expressed sadness over the wanton killings of armless villagers and destruction to property, however reiterated his earlier call for the establishment of a military base in the trouble zone in the state as the only way out of the siege by the bandits.

According to him, “there is no gain saying that all the security arrangements put in place to curb the essences of these enemies of people have failed to achieve the desire result.

“That is why I am reinstating my earlier call for the establishment of a military base in the areas that are under siege from the bandits. That is the only way out”, he said.

While commiserating with victims of Wednesday the attack, Senator Musa said the enemies of the people and peace in the area would soon be brought to book and therefore urged the people not be despaired.

“My deepest respect and admiration to the Emir of Kagara, His Royal Highness Alhaji Abubakar Salihu and the strong Kagara community for their resilient response to the recent senseless banditry attack.”

Senator Musa in the statement, commended the security agents in the state, including members of the vigilante group and urged them not to relent in their selfless sacrifice towards protecting the people restoring peace in the state.

“I would like to express my deep condolences to the families of the victims of this senseless attack. The heroism of the Police officers is indeed something commendable,” the statement added.