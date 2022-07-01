From John Adams, Minna

The senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has condemned in strong terms the gruesome murder of over 30 soldiers, seven mobile policemen and an unspecified number of local vigilantes on Wednesday by gunmen at a mining site at Ajata Aboki, Erena Ward of Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

Senator Sani Musa said it is with a heavy heart that he received the news of the killing of these promising security agents that have continued to protect the lives of villagers who have lost everything to these Terrorists in the last five years, including their ancestral homes.

The senator in a statement in Minna on Friday condemning the latest attack which is coming barely five months after a similar incident which led to the killing of 11 special hunters and eight local vigilantes, said “this latest incident has further put families and loved ones of our security personnel in trauma and untold hardship which they do not deserve.

“It has also further depleted the nation’s security personnel which unfortunately has not met the required manpower needed to secure the lives and property of people in the state and the country as a whole.”

Senator Sani maintained that the cold-blooded murder of innocent Nigerians is totally condemnable and should be condemned by all peace loving members of our society, adding that “It is however necessary to again restate my call on the federal government to rise to the security challenges facing this country a development that has deprived our people their right to peaceful and purposeful living”.

According to him, “it’s very sad that now that the farming season has commenced many farmers in my constituency have not been able to go to their farms as a result of the activities of bandits and terrorists.

“Many of my people especially those in Shiroro Munya and Rafi local government areas are now refugees in Internally Displaced People’s Camps or hibernating with relations in Minna and other safe environments”.

This, he said, is totally unacceptable, and therefore urged the government to as a matter of urgency, take immediate steps to create the needed atmosphere for these people to live gainful and peaceful lives and fend for themselves and their families.

Senator Musa condoled with the families of the slain security personnel and the locals killed, adding that, “I pray for the repose of their souls and for Allah to grant them aljana fidausi.”