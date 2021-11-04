From John Adams Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has inaugurated an eight-man judicial commission of inquiry to look into the remote causes of the recent massacre of 16 worshippers in a mosque at Mazakuka in Mashehu Local Government Area of the state.

The killing was followed with a reprisal on Addogon Malam and kulho communities, leading to the killing of the District Head, Mallam Salihu Abubakar.

Inaugurating the commission of inquiry in Minna, yesterday, the governor said the senseless killings in recent time have continued unabated because there has not been appropriate punitive sanctions against those perpetrating the act.

“We must be able to do the right thing. Those taking laws into their hands must face justice in order to prevent others from executing similar senseless acts in future,” he said.

The governor urged the commission to ensure justice and fairness during its investigation into the incident, stressing that “those found guilty must face punitive measures in accordance with the provisions of the law”.

He gave the commission one month to submit its report.

