From John Adams, Minna

The Niger state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that it has made a total seizure of 585,862kg of cannabis sativa, popularly refers to as Indian hemp between January and June this year as the command continue its onslaught against drug paddlers in the state.

In addition, the command has also intercepted and seized 113,533kg of psychotropic substances and 273.39 litres of cough syrup with codeine within the same period.

The State Commandant of the Agency, Barrister Haruna Kwetishe disclosed this in Minna on Saturday at a day lecture organized by the Agency as part of the activities to mark this year’s United Nations International Day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

Barrister Kwetishe pointed out in carrying out the seizure, 68 suspects were arrested while 15 of them have being convicted by the court, adding that no fewer than 256 clients have being successfully Counseled by the agency.

While warning all drug paddlers, dealers and other merchants of death to desist from what he called” dastardly act, the Commandant said that the growing rate of Banditry and kidnapping in the state are fueled by the use of drugs, stressing that “the Agency will not relent on its efforts in arresting and prosecuting offenders”.

He however expressed worries that the willingness of the Agency to take drugs prevention education to every nooks and crannies of the state is being hampered by lack of funds, and therefore appealed to the state government and other stakeholders to assist the agency to reduce the menace of drugs abuse in the state to it barest minimum.

The state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Metane at the occasion commended the NDLEA for it renewed war against drugs abuse and illicit trafficking in the state and assured the agency of the government support in order to reduce the menace of drug abuse in the state.

He admitted that 90 percent of crimes and criminalities are committed under the influence of drugs, warning that “until all stakeholders join hands together to fight this menace, crimes and criminalities will continue to increase”.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.