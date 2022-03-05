From John Adams, Minna

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Niger State Chapter on Friday declared that the state is now headquarters of the dreaded Boko Haram and other terrorists gang that have completely changed the lifestyle of the citizens.

These criminals, NLC said, have succeeded in changing the state’s pride name of food basket to hunger state as the people can no longer go to their farms.

The NLC in a communiqué after the state executive council meeting held at the Labour House in Minna on Thursday, said, “Niger State has become the harbour of terrorists, as disturbing reports confirmed the presence of Boko Haram elements in some parts of the state, this is coupled with bandits who traverse our states without resistance”

The communiqué which was signed by the state NLC Chairman, Comrade Yakubu Garba expressed reservations over government’s handling of the security situation, stressing that, “the state government is not doing enough to contain the activities of these murderous gangs.

“The NLC is very disturbed that security of lives and property appear to have overwhelmed the state security apparatus despite the existence of seven well-grounded military formations across the three zones of the state. This is in addition to the almost 100 per cent LGA coverage by police and NSCDC formations and the non-conventional formations (vigilante).

“The rampaging bandits go about on motorcycles numbering hundreds as against thousands of conventional and nonconventional security personnel in the state. The number of security formations with men is adequate to reverse the embarrassing insecurity in Niger State.”

The Congress asked the government to do “whatever it takes to halt the rampaging murderous terrorists that are transcending the hinterlands unleashing mayhem, kidnapping, raping, setting homes and food reserves ablaze. Government should rejig the security architecture to ensure that communities are secured enough for citizens to return to their homes, farms and businesses without further delay.”

The Congress also asked the government to set up a commission of inquiry to ascertain the extent of damages and loss of property by victims of terrorism and to adequately compensate them.