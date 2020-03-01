John Adams in Minna

Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Niger state chapter, has urged the state government to implement the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustments for all categories of its members in the state civil service.

The union’s demand followed the exclusion of its members from the 18 percent increase across the board for senior civil servants as approved during negotiations with organized labour in the state.

NUT disclosed that “qualified teachers” were exempted from this payment when the February salary was released to workers, and therefore asked the government to as a matter of urgency do the needful.

Rising from an emergency meeting held in Minna, the state capital, Friday, the union lamented what they called “the ill and unfair treatment accorded to its members, thus making teachers the least paid workforce in the state”

A communiqué released after the meeting which was jointly signed by the State Chairman Comrade Ibrahim Umar and Secretary, Comrade Labaran Garba, condemned “in strong terms the new salary table released as it did not protect the interest of the Qualified Teachers Salary Structure”.