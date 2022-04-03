From John Adams, Minna

Barely two weeks after the organized labour in Niger State in conjunction with the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), called off its three weeks industrial action, there are indications that the teachers union may embark on another strike to demand for the payment of some allowances to it members.

The state Chairman of NUT, Comrade Akayago Adamu Mohammed, gave the indication when he briefed newsmen in Minna on Friday to clear the air on why the union off the strike that lasted three months.

He explained that the three months strike by primary school teachers was mainly to address the payment of salaries in percentages by the government.

Following the agreement reached with the government, Mohammed said primary school teachers would from this month (April) begin to enjoy 100 per cent salaries, adding, “This is one of the major achievements of the sit-at-home protest.”

Akayago further disclosed that the union has also during the sit-at-home protest, agreed with the government to stop any form of deductions from teachers salaries that are inconsistent with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“It was also agreed that the government should immediately remove all names of dead, retirees and ghost workers inserted in nominal rolls and biometric payment vouchers of respective LGAs,” he said.

He however hinted that the union had begun another round of negotiations with the government on other numerous lingering problems with teachers in the state. Some of these lingering problems, he stated include, promotion and annual increment, Teachers Salary Structure (TSS), the provision or outright refund of money to secondary school teachers whose salaries were deducted for the supply of ZPAD tablets to ease their teaching.