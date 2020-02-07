John Adams, Minna

As the strike declared by the Organised Labour in Niger State entered its third day today, paralysing government activities, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, to pay the workers the “ legally agreed minimum wage “.

The party lamented that it was shocking that Bello who almost a year ago boasted that he was ready to pay the new minimum wage of N30,000 passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by Mr. President had failed to do so”

In a statement by the PDP chairman, Tanko Beji, the party said it was regrettable that Bello had abandoned the state .

It noted with dismay that the strike action had completely paralyzed all hospitals and essential services in the state.

‘‘It is regretable that Governor Sani Bello would allow a labour dispute about wages and rights of workers to culminate into a total strike action”

While describing the situation as “a classic case of dereliction of duty”., the party added: “It is against this backdrop that the PDP calls on the governor and his party to immediately pay workers their legally approved salaries, provide political and strategic leadership to the security architecture or immediately resign or the Assembly should do the needful”.

Beji, also asked the APC government to find solutions to the increasing cases of insecurity in the state which he claimed had led to loss of lives and property and displaced many villagers from their ancestral homes.

The strike, particularly in Minna, the state capital is already taking its tool on the ordinary man with the abscence of medical personnel in public health institutions and scarcity of potable water in most communities.

It was further gathered that relations of patients have started diverting their sick ones to private clinics while water vendors have started making brisk business.