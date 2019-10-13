John Adams in Minna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has reacted to the list of commissioners submitted to the state house of assembly by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, saying it amounts to “reinforcing failures”.

Coming barely five months after the inauguration of the administration for a second term, PDP dismissed the new cabinet list as one step forward and 20 steps backwards.

A statement signed by the state chairman, Alhaji Tanko Beji, reads in part: “The PDP is most appalled that the same men and women who superintended over the construction of a N2 billion wasteful fence around the Government House, N3 billion on ‘maintenance’ of the N1.7 billion brand New Jummai Babangida Aliyu Neonatal Hospital Extension Minna (built and equipped by Babangida of PDP), wasted N4. 7 bn for the damaged Minna – Abuja, Tegina- Birnin Gwari Road maintenance, wasteful investment summit that yielded zero investment but cost the state hundreds of millions” have found their ways into the list”.

Tanko Beji added: “Given what we have seen so far in the last 5 wasted years, and several billions of Naira disappearing with no single project worth N2 billionn physical or invisible, Governor Bello and the APC will do well to go on a crash course in any of the PDP states or just eat the humble pie and take a quick glimpse into the following documents developed by the PDP, Vision 3:2020 and moving forward Action plan”.

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC is yet to react to the statement.