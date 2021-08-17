From John Adams, Minna

Following the crisis that preceded the state congress of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger state, the newly elected Chairman of the party, Alhaji Tanko Beji has said that the party will set up a reconciliatory committee to reconcile all aggrieved members after the crisis that characterized it state congress.

The Chairman said in every contest, some or group of people will feel aggrieved which is normal but now that the congresses are over, it is now time to move forwards, adding that this can only be achieved through genuine reconciliation of aggrieved person or persons.

Tanko Beji said though the crisis that engulfed the Party in the State for 17 months did not in any way thorn the Party apart, it was able to overcome it and it necessary to reunite the members who felt aggrieved.

Speaking with newsmen at the party secretariat accompanied by other elected State Executive Committee on Monday, Beji pointed out that “in a contest like this, you cannot expect those who lost not to cry out. But we will embark on reconciliation so that we can have one United family ahead of the 2023 general election”

The seventeen months crisis witnessed which delayed our Congress was an internal problem and it is now over. The Party is not fictionalized. Over 2,300 delegates from the 274 Wards came enmasse to vote even in the torrential rainfall without any rancour.

He however dismissed insinuations in some quota that the party is factionalized in the state, stressing that “So far, there is no factional Party Secretariat, there was no factional Congress, no factional Chairman in the state. I am the brand new Chairman of the Party in the state and nobody has contested this facts,” Beji declared.

According to him, “the ground is very fertile enough for us to take back Power from the present state administration and this is why we have to work as one body to actualize our dream.

He however expressed dismay over a comment credited the former governor of the state and a member of Board of Trustee (BoT), Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, describing the just concluded state congress as a sham, saying it is sad for a personality like the former who is also a member of Board of Trustee to descend so low.

According to him, “for the former governor and who is a member of the party BoT to described our congress as a sham is most unfortunate, but that is entirely his opinion. This congress that was held was the best to be conducted by any political party in the state”.

Beji pointed out that he wondered why the former governor who was not at the congress could describe the exercise as a sham, adding that “this was a congress that was supervised by the Deputy Governor of Benue state under a very peaceful atmosphere, and for him to say such congress was a sham is least expected of him”.