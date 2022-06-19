From John Adams, Minna

The governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi, has debunked the rumour that he had withdrawn from the gubernatorial race in the state, describing it as fake news.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Alhaji Kantigi said: “The rumour is baseless, wicked and a political propaganda by my opponents who are already jittery of my growing popularity among the electorate to dampening their moral.”

The PDP candidate in a statement in Minna by the Director General of Kantigi Movement 2023, Alhaji Abdullahi Kwatu Paiko, said the rumours were not only unfounded but a continuation of the character assassination by some desperate politicians who before the PDP primary election, wrote over 20 petitions against the candidate to the screening committee in Abuja.

“I want to state categorically that Alhaji Kantigi is still very much in the race for the number one position in the state come 2023, he has not withdrawn from the governorship race, and he has no intention to do so,” Paiko said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .