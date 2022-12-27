From John Adams, Minna

Ministers of the Gospel under the Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN) Niger State Chapter has commended the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger state and it Governorship Candidate, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi for choosing a Christian as Running Mate in the 2023 general election.

The PFN leadership said they were happy with the decision of the leadership of the PDP in the state for chosen a Christian running mate for the gubernatorial contest next March governorship election in the state.

The leadership of the Christian body gave the commendation on Monday when they met with the immediate past governor and leader of the PDP in the state, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu at his residence Minna, the state capital.

The PFN leadership who were led by the former Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State, Rev. Mathias Ichioda, told their host that they were in his house to reaffirm their belief in him as a leader.

According to him, “Our relationship with you is historic. You are a leader with a record of performance and good stewardship” he said.

Mathias Ichioda added that “we can’t forget in a hurry how you led the state with focus and vision. Your stewardship in office and what you have done since leaving office over seven and half years ago still speak eloquently of your person as a servant leader.

“Our primary reason for the visit is to have an interface with you given your political relevance in Nigeria, and largely because you are a reference point in Nigeria”.

He told their host that as clergymen, and members of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria they were also leaders of their people, pointing out that “Our followers respect us and would naturally follow the directions we follow. This way we are referred to as fathers.

Rev. Mathias Ichioda said the Christian body were happy with the decision of the leadership of the PDP in the state to choose a Christian running mate for the gubernatorial contest next March governorship election, and can therefore count on their full support.

Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu while thanking the PFN Leadership for the visit, explained that what the PDP has been seeking is; “what we can do to improve the lives of our people across the country. This is what PDP stands for. Ours is to make Nigeria better”.

“We are all witnesses to the soaring cost of living, the spiral decay in security issues, bad governance, and corruption that has become endemic in the public sectors.

“It has been obvious that those in power today were only concerned with vindictiveness than how to improve the lots of the citizens”, he added.

While seeking his visitors’ prayers, support and political patronage, the former governor assured that the PDP would ensure that all citizens have a sense of belonging, no matter where they hail from, adding that “We want Nigeria where all of us will sleep with our eyes close.

“I wish to say here that we need your assistance and political patronage to change the sad narratives in this country”.

The member of the party BoT then assured the clergymen that before the presidential election, there would be a stakeholder meeting with CAN, PFN, and other faith-based organizations to further broaden the friendship with Christian religious leaders in the country.

The highlight of the visits was a special prayers session for a peaceful Nigeria, for hitch-free conduct of the next year general election and for victory for the PDP in all the polls in 2023.