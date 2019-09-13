The Niger State Police Command has arrested 55 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and murderers, recovering stolen vehicles and 20 arms from their hideouts. Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Adamu, said: “We recorded successes by arresting the bandits and recovered their arms. We have interrogated some of the hoodlums and we have charged them to court.

“The command is ready for the ‘ember’ months and we are going after the bandits who are terrorising the citizens. We are dealing decisively with the bandits. I have redeployed my officers in strategic areas and of flash points we are totally ready to flush them out of the state.

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives arrested 15 suspects who robbed and attempted to kidnap victims in Minna and Suleja. SARS operatives intercepted them and recovered some weapons and we have charged them to court.

“The Anti-Kidnapping Squad operatives arrested 10 suspected kidnappers and rescued four victims without paying any ransom to the kidnappers. We have raided all the hideouts of the kidnappers including uncompleted buildings in Minna and Suleja and on the Minna/Kaduna highway where we have redeployed our officers.

“SARS operatives with Operation Puff Adder raided the Minna/Abuja Expressway where they rounded up 10 suspected bandits terrorising motorists and passengers including the Suleja axis. With the support of area commanders, we have checkmated some of these criminals flushing them out.

“I warned my officers and men against extra-judicial killings. In this regards, we are prepared to work with human rights activists. Police officers should shun illegal duty posts. They should be ready to fight the hoodlums for peace to reign in the state.

“We are appealing our stakeholders including emirs, community leaders, student leaders, and religious leaders to embrace community policing. This will enable us to fight criminals out of our various communities.”