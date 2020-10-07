John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Police Command has arrested four persons suspected to be ritualists with human head in Mashegu Local Government Area of the state.

The Suspects, Suleiman Abubakar, 50, Babuga Mamman, 42, Abdullahi Dogo, 31 all from Sabon Pegi Mashegu were arrested by police operatives attached to Ibbi Division.

All the human heads found in their possession were said to have being exhumed from Kanti village grave yard in Meshegu, and were contracted for N2million.

The suspects confessed that they were contracted to get the human head for the sum of N2m by one Nasiru of Koko Kebbi State and one Muhammadu of Sabon Pegi now at large but were yet to be paid the money.

One of the suspects, Dogo told our correspondent that he was first contracted to get the human heads before he later involved others .

“My worry is that we have not been paid for this assignment, Nasiru and Muhammadu were no where to be found, the other suspects are in police custody with me. We have committed a heinous crime that cannot be forgiven,” he said

According to him, ” I am sorry for other suspects i contracted to join me to go to grave yard to exhumed dead bodies before we were apprehended.”

The Command’s spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the incident on Wednesday said police are on trail of the fleeing suspects.

Abiodun said that the matter would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.